Nebraska man arrested for sex assault at University of Wisconsin dorm, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A Nebraska man was arrested for inappropriately touching a University of Wisconsin student at a campus residence hall early Sunday, university police said.

Maxwell D. Sanders, 19, of Omaha, was apprehended at a different residence hall around 3:20 a.m. after assaulting the resident at a southeast dorm, police said in a statement. Sanders might have also assaulted other residents at the dorm, police said.

Sanders had been invited to campus by a friend and is not affiliated with the university. After the assault, Sanders tried to go into other rooms at the dorm before leaving the premises and going to the second residence hall where his friend lived, police said.

Sanders was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, police said.

Police asked any other victims to contact police at 608-276-2677.

