Nebraska man arrested for sex assault at University of Wisconsin dorm, police say

LUCAS ROBINSON
MADISON, Wis. — A Nebraska man was arrested for inappropriately touching a University of Wisconsin student at a campus residence hall early Sunday, university police said.
Maxwell D. Sanders, 19, of Omaha, was apprehended at a different residence hall around 3:20 a.m. after assaulting the resident at a southeast dorm, police said in a statement. Sanders might have also assaulted other residents at the dorm, police said.
Sanders had been invited to campus by a friend and is not affiliated with the university. After the assault, Sanders tried to go into other rooms at the dorm before leaving the premises and going to the second residence hall where his friend lived, police said.
It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Sanders was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, police said.
Police asked any other victims to contact police at 608-276-2677.
Top pics from the weekend: NFL Playoffs and more
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo walks off the field after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Hamish Blair
Rafael Nadal of Spain kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Andy Brownbill
Ash Barty of Australia waves as she holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Andy Brownbill
Ash Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Hamish Blair
Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber competes during the ski jumping portion of the Men's individual Gundersen normal hill HS109 at the Nordic Combined World Cup event in Seefeld, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Lisa Leutner
Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) dunks against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Chinese paramilitary police walk in formation on the Olympic Green near the edge of the closed-loop area at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
Olympic workers greet members of the media as Beijing 2022 crew films them at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
Residents film as snow falls near the illuminated Beijing Olympic Tower, at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A person walks a dog on a windy Tynemouth beach on the north east coast of England, Saturday Jan. 29, 2022. Gusts of up to 80mph could batter northern areas of the UK this weekend as Storm Malik sweeps in. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Owen Humphreys
Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) knocks down Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Members of the Iraqi National Symphony Orchestra perform at a concert at the Iraqi National Theatre in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton, left, celebrates his game winning goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, center, and Adrian Kempe during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, right, and Costa Rica's Youstin Salas go for a header while Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas, left, observes, during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo
Connecticut's R.J. Cole (2) tries to strip the ball from DePaul's Javan Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Chicago. Connecticut won 57-50. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Members of a Ukrainian far-right group train in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Russia has launched military drills involving motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, and dozens of warships in the Black Sea and the Arctic. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A man raises his son into the air in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Vines scaling the side of a building are covered in snow in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A stranded motorist, at right, gets help shoveling out their car from a passerby with a shovel in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A couple walks through the snow on Boston Common, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!