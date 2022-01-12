 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska man threatened anti-abortion advocates outside Lincoln Planned Parenthood, police say

A South Sioux City man was charged with a felony after he allegedly threatened Lincoln anti-abortion advocates who had approached him Tuesday outside of the city's Planned Parenthood Health Center, according to court filings. 

Anthony Ladd, 45, was leaving the clinic near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road at around 1 p.m. Tuesday when an organizer with Sidewalk Advocates for Life approached him, according to the affidavit for his arrest. 

Anthony Ladd

Ladd

The advocate, a 59-year-old woman, told police Ladd became upset with her and began yelling profanities toward her before grabbing a rebar from his vehicle, according to the affidavit. 

The woman and witnesses told police Ladd wielded the rebar and walked toward her and a 64-year-old man, saying "I am going to f*** you up," according to the affidavit. He then returned to his car and left the area, witnesses told investigators. 

Police found Ladd at a nearby bar, where he said he had asked the woman to leave him alone. 

He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and taken to the Lancaster County jail.  

