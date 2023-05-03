A $50,000 Nebraska Powerball prize sold in Beatrice for the Nov. 7, 2022, drawing will expire on Saturday.

The winning ticket was sold at Farmer’s Cooperative, 1615 N. Sixth St. It matched four of the five winning white ball numbers (10, 33, 41, 47, 56) and the Powerball number (10) for $50,000.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. The prize must be claimed at Nebraska Lottery Headquarters, 137 N.W. 17th St., in Lincoln. Because the office is closed on weekends, the prize must be claimed by 5 p.m. Friday.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129.