Nebraska prison employee working in Lincoln accused of sexual abuse of an inmate

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center Tuesday for sexual abuse of an inmate and unauthorized communication with a prisoner. Both are felony offenses.
Michelle Dicini, 38, had worked for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since April 2019. She has resigned.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Jane Marie Wiglusz
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|40
|Current Age:
|40
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JANE is a 40 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Elma Osmanovic
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELMA is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Natalie N Sund
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
NATALIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Nathaniel L Gonzales
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NATHANIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah Matthew Hespen
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|264
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 264 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maxamus Crable
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Gering PD
MAXAMUS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Green eyes.
Rhianna R Esau
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|95
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RHIANNA is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'10" tall and weighed 95 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Charlie Autumn Horton
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHARLIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Michael Thor Dmyterko
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Gabriel Morris
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GABRIEL is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Maurina Booth-merica
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|136
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
MAURINA is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 136 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tucker August Dobberstine
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TUCKER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alyssa West
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYSSA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Cody Tyler Hegwood
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CODY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Allen Martin Jones
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Loup CO SO Taylor
ALLEN is a 22 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Eliza Vorel
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|108
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZA is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 108 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bryanna Boyles
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Cozad PD
BRYANNA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah A Jones
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaylee S Kuster
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
KAYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Lamy L Walker
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samuel Anatoliy Nelson
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAMUEL is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 117 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Marisol N Barron
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARISOL is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mark Kristian Hadland
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|47
|Current Age:
|47
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARK is a 47 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Karma Marshall
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KARMA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Jenny Chrisp
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|151
|Agency:
|Cozad PD
JENNY is a 38 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 151 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Stephanie Joana Morales
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
STEPHANIE is a 25 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ava Zimmerman
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
AVA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
James Chatman
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
JAMES is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tobey M Roberts
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TOBEY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher Wade Arneson
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|47
|Current Age:
|47
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'08
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHRISTOPHER is a 47 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'08" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jessica Marie Johnson
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JESSICA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tayvon Erwin
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TAYVON is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hunter Kershaw
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HUNTER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Dapreshinay Nicole Reed
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAPRESHINAY is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.