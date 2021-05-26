 Skip to main content
Nebraska prison employee working in Lincoln accused of sexual abuse of an inmate
Nebraska prison employee working in Lincoln accused of sexual abuse of an inmate

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center Tuesday for sexual abuse of an inmate and unauthorized communication with a prisoner. Both are felony offenses.

Michelle Dicini

Michelle Dicini, 38, had worked for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since April 2019. She has resigned.

