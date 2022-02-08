Nebraska property tax plan would limit school spending more than intended

Two key proponents of a plan to cap school property tax growth acknowledge that it would not work as intended.

But the two, Sens. Tom Briese of Albion and Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, threw the ball back at critics of LB986, challenging them to propose something better.

"This is not perfect, but there is not even an effort to get to perfect," said Linehan, who chairs the Legislature's Revenue Committee.

Briese, who introduced the measure and named it his priority for the year, expressed similar frustration. He said he has been open to compromise but has found no takers among Nebraska education officials, who mounted a united front against the bill.

"I'm not married to any of the numbers we have in there, but it's been the practice of the opponents to just say no," he said.

The two responded to an analysis by the Omaha World-Herald that found that LB986 would limit overall school spending more than it would rein in property taxes. The effect would be greatest on districts with the highest reliance on state aid and other non-property tax resources.

But even districts with minimum amounts of non-property tax resources would face tighter spending limits, despite assurances from the bill's backers that they are not trying to tie the hands of school officials.

"That's not my intent," Briese said. "It's not a school spending bill."

He said his goal is to protect property taxpayers by ensuring that additional state aid to schools would actually translate into lower tax bills, while protecting schools if state aid dollars drop.

The effectiveness of state school aid at reducing property taxes has diminished over the years, a combination of property valuation increases, lawmakers curbing school aid during economic downturns and rising school spending.

At its most basic, state school aid is supposed to fill the gap between the educational needs of children and the revenue a district can collect from property taxes and other resources.

Under LB986, school districts would be allowed to increase property tax collections by the greater of 2.5% or inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index. It has alternative calculations for districts facing special circumstances, such as substantial increases in enrollment.

Districts then would have to increase or decrease their property tax collections by the amount that state aid and other non-property tax resources decrease or increase.

The mechanism is intended to force property tax relief when schools get more money from other sources. But the result is to limit the district's overall spending growth.

Take, for example, a district that receives equal amounts of property taxes and non-property tax resources. If property tax collections were capped at 2.5% growth, the district could only get a 1.25% increase in total revenue.

Any increase in non-property tax resources would force that district to lower its property taxes. It would not add to the total amount of money allowed for the district.

The reverse is also true. A decrease in non-property tax resources would allow the district to fill the gap by collecting more property taxes. But the total amount of money allowed for the district would be the same 1.25% increase.

Districts with smaller amounts of state aid and other non-property tax resources could get closer to the 2.5% level but would still fall short. For example, a district that receives only 9% of its budget from non-property tax resources could get a 2.27% increase in total revenue.

Briese pointed out that the bill would allow districts to exceed the property tax asking cap, if approved by 60% of voters at a special election or by 75% of the school board. LB986 sets limits on board-approved overrides, with the highest amounts allowed for the smallest districts.

Debate about LB986 stretched over three mornings last week as opponents mounted a filibuster against the bill. Most argued that the measure would apply a "one-size-fits-all" model to Nebraska's 244 school districts and could harm education.

"We cannot put severe restrictions on our schools if we want to get things moving forward," said Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, one of the opponents.

A motion to cut off the filibuster is expected Tuesday morning. Supporters will need 33 votes to end the filibuster. A similar Briese bill died last year after falling four votes short of ending a filibuster.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has called for caps on property tax growth as a long-term solution to property taxes. Linehan also said some type of caps must be put in place before lawmakers consider any measure boosting state school aid.

But she expressed doubts about the fate of this year's bill.

"I don't think we get any of these fixed this year," she said.

