Nebraska reduces football season ticket prices for 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium

Nebraska announced on Tuesday that it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium with reduced season ticket prices for Husker football's 2023 season.
The tickets will cost $320 for seven home games, which is $100 off the 2022 season prices.
“The 2023 season will be a memorable year for Nebraska Football,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a press release. “Not only will we usher in a new era under Coach Rhule, but we will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of the best stadiums in all of sports.
“The loyalty and passion of our fan base is unmatched, and the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium is the perfect opportunity to thank them with a one-year $100 reduction in the cost of season tickets.”
Nebraska's home opener in 2023 will be on Sept. 16 against Northern Illinois.
The Huskers have sold out 389 consecutive home games, a nation-leading streak that dates back to 1962.
Current season ticket holders will receive renewal information through email, while those wanting to become season ticket holders can visit
Huskers.com/requestlist for more information.
Photos: In awe of Memorial Stadium
2013
A beautiful sunset from the top corner of the East Stadium addition on Aug. 31, 2013.
Craig Chandler, University Communications
1923 stadium
A then-Nebraska record crowd of 43,000 packs Memorial Stadium for the Huskers' 14-7 upset of Notre Dame on Nov. 10, 1923. Some parts of the new stadium were still under construction.
Nebraska State Historical Society
1950 stadium
Aerial view of the UNL Stadium in 1950.
LJS file photo
1959 stadium
Aerial view of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, March 23, 1959.
Nebraska State Historical Society
Memorial Stadium 1965
Seating beyond the north and south end zones pushed capacity to nearly 53,000 seats in 1965.
LJS file photo
1971 stadium
Aerial view of the UNL Stadium on 9/23/1971.
LJS file photo
1991 stadium
Aerial view of Memorial Stadium in 1991.
LJS file photo
Stadium in 1994
The pumped crowd for the UCLA game in 1994.
LJS file
1999 stadium
A new skybox towers over a new playing surface as the usual sea of red takes in Nebraska's first home game of the 1999 season.
ERIC GREGORY/Journal Star file photo
2005 stadium
Aerial of Memorial Stadium, Ed Weir Track and site of the new Tom and Nancy Osborne Athletic Complex as seen from the east side in 2005.
ERIC GREGORY/Journal Star file photo
2006 stadium
Memorial Stadium and environs in 2006.
ERIC GREGORY/Journal Star file photo
2008 Spring Game crowd
More than 80,000 fans were on hand as the Red and White teams entered Memorial Stadium for the start of the Spring Game in April 2008.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Stadium crowd in April 2009
As the weather improved, the crowd grew during the first half at Memorial Stadium, April 18, 2009.
LJS file
2009 stadium
A sellout crowd watches a fireworks display in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., Sept. 26, 2009, as they mark the 300th consecutive sellout, an NCAA record, following Nebraska's 55-0 rout of Louisiana-Lafayette.
AP file photo
Memorial Stadium 2009
The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers sold-out Memorial Stadium for the 300th consecutive time, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009.
LJS file photo
Red-White Spring Game, 4.16.2011
A crowd of more than 66,000 attended the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, April 16, 2011.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Aerial of stadium in 2012
Memorial Stadium (top) and Pinnacle Bank Arena looking northeast, April 25, 2012.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Memorial Stadium aerial 2013
The Nebraska Cornhuskers prepare to pour onto the field amid a packed crowd for the first game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013, at Memorial Stadium.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Red-White Spring Game, 4.11.15
Husker fans turned out in force to watch the debut of the Riley era at the annual Red-White Spring Game 2015 at Memorial Stadium. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for this year's game on April 15.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
2015 stadium
Digital Sky's drone got this picture from Memorial Stadium on July 27, 2015.
Digital Sky/Courtesy photo
Red-White Spring Game 2017
A giant flag covers Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium for the 2017 spring game.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Husker fans, 11/24/17
Husker fans release balloons following the Huskers' first-quarter touchdown against Iowa in November 2017.
Journal Star file photo
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 10/14/17
The Cornhusker Marching Band performs their pregame routine at Memorial Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Red-White Spring Game, 4/21/18
A packed stadium watches the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
2019 fireworks
The Nebraska State Patrol captured this photo Sept. 28, 2019, of the stadium as fireworks went off before the Husker game.
Nebraska State Patrol
Guard flyover at stadium - 2019
The Nebraska National Guard did a flyover of Memorial Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019, with two Blackhawk helicopters.
Nebraska National Guard
2019 stadium
The stadium with colorful skies in 2019.
UNL
