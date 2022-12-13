Nebraska reduces football season ticket prices for 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium

Nebraska announced on Tuesday that it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium with reduced season ticket prices for Husker football's 2023 season.

The tickets will cost $320 for seven home games, which is $100 off the 2022 season prices.

“The 2023 season will be a memorable year for Nebraska Football,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a press release. “Not only will we usher in a new era under Coach Rhule, but we will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of the best stadiums in all of sports.

“The loyalty and passion of our fan base is unmatched, and the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium is the perfect opportunity to thank them with a one-year $100 reduction in the cost of season tickets.”

Nebraska's home opener in 2023 will be on Sept. 16 against Northern Illinois.

The Huskers have sold out 389 consecutive home games, a nation-leading streak that dates back to 1962.

Current season ticket holders will receive renewal information through email, while those wanting to become season ticket holders can visit Huskers.com/requestlist for more information.

Photos: In awe of Memorial Stadium 2013 1923 stadium 1950 stadium 1959 stadium Memorial Stadium 1965 1971 stadium 1991 stadium Stadium in 1994 1999 stadium 2005 stadium 2006 stadium 2008 Spring Game crowd Stadium crowd in April 2009 2009 stadium Memorial Stadium 2009 Red-White Spring Game, 4.16.2011 Aerial of stadium in 2012 Memorial Stadium aerial 2013 Red-White Spring Game, 4.11.15 2015 stadium Red-White Spring Game 2017 Husker fans, 11/24/17 Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 10/14/17 Red-White Spring Game, 4/21/18 2019 fireworks Guard flyover at stadium - 2019 2019 stadium