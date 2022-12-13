 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nebraska reduces football season ticket prices for 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium

  • 0

Nebraska announced on Tuesday that it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium with reduced season ticket prices for Husker football's 2023 season.

The tickets will cost $320 for seven home games, which is $100 off the 2022 season prices.

“The 2023 season will be a memorable year for Nebraska Football,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a press release. “Not only will we usher in a new era under Coach Rhule, but we will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of the best stadiums in all of sports.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“The loyalty and passion of our fan base is unmatched, and the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium is the perfect opportunity to thank them with a one-year $100 reduction in the cost of season tickets.”

Nebraska's home opener in 2023 will be on Sept. 16 against Northern Illinois. 

People are also reading…

The Huskers have sold out 389 consecutive home games, a nation-leading streak that dates back to 1962. 

Current season ticket holders will receive renewal information through email, while those wanting to become season ticket holders can visit Huskers.com/requestlist for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's incoming gov't: Protests held outside Israeli parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News