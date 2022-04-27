 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska reports largest case of bird flu to date

ABC reports that consumers can expect eggs to be the latest grocery store product to surge in price amid a nationwide outbreak of bird flu.

Nebraska's seventh case of bird flu in a domestic flock is also its largest to date.

The state Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the highly contagious virus has been found in a flock of 2.1 million laying hens in Knox County.

State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said the farm has been quarantined and the birds will be euthanized and disposed of in an approved manner. Additionally, the Agriculture Department will be establishing a 6.2-mile control zone, per USDA policy, around the affected premises.

Bird flu found in flock of 1.7 million laying hens in Dixon County

Bird flu found in western Nebraska for first time

Though state officials did not name the owner of the operation, it's likely owned by Michael Foods, which has several egg farms in the area. Earlier this month, an outbreak was reported at one of the company's farms in Dixon County, which required 1.7 million birds to be destroyed.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The latest case brings the total number of birds that have had to be destroyed due to bird flu to 4.8 million, making it nearly as big as the 2015 outbreak in the state.

Nationally, more than 30 million birds have been destroyed because of disease, which is still well short of 2015, when more than 50 million were euthanized.

Nebraska officials also announced Wednesday that a ban on live poultry events such as fairs and auctions, which had been scheduled to expire on Saturday, is now being extended through at least May 15.

570,000 broiler chickens to be destroyed as bird flu hits Nebraska poultry farm

