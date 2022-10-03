Nebraska residents jump into action, provide assistance after Hurricane Ian

As millions of Floridians remain without power, and thousands without running water, some Lincoln residents are providing assistance to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

A group of 30 Union College students and alumni will begin a 26-hour drive to Fort Myers, Florida, on Sunday morning to spend a week helping residents get back on their feet.

Through the college's International Rescue & Relief program, students are prepared for disaster relief in a variety of ways, says Lauren Richter, deputy incident command.

Some of their preparation involves wilderness survival and rescue training, earning Emergency Medical Technician and other Federal Emergency Management Agency certifications. They also spend an entire semester in a developing nation studying global medicine and running health clinics.

While the intense training teaches students the basics, Richter says it's the real-world experience that prepares them for the next disaster.

"Honestly, students end up learning more from the residents than we teach," Richter said.

Union College spokesman Ryan Teller says the team will work primarily on putting tarps on roofs to prevent additional water damage, helping residents clean out damaged homes and removing downed trees.

With the program's popularity, Richter says the group has been able to respond to disasters at least one time each year for the past eight years thanks to donors.

"We see these communities at their most vulnerable," Richter said. "But it's also really cool to see the resilience of these communities that we are serving and working with."

Last year, a relief trip to Grand Isle, Louisiana, involved 4,000 man-hours in response to Hurricane Ida.

To support this relief trip and other response efforts visit ucollege.edu/disaster-response.

Other Lincolnites have also stepped up to help hurricane victims.

Skyview Learning Academy will be at Super Saver on 56th Street and Nebraska 2 all weekend taking donations such as food, clothes and other essentials to send to Florida.

Eleven American Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska have deployed to the region to assist in the recovery effort. Additionally, Red Cross emergency response vehicles from Omaha and North Platte were sent to join dozens of others from around the country in delivering tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals and cleanup supplies where it is safe to do so.

For other ways to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts visit redcross.org.

Three Lincoln Electric System crews comprised of 20 LES employees left for Florida on Wednesday as the hurricane neared landfall.

LES spokesperson Kelly Porter said the amount of time crews spend in Florida depends on the amount of restoration needed and the type of damage.

"Some previous mutual-aid efforts have lasted as long a couple days to two weeks," Porter said.