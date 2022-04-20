Nebraska Rotary clubs give 120 wheelchairs to Ivory Coast’s disabled

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast, a 14-year-old girl crawls on the ground.

For disabled people in poverty like her, getting around is difficult. Some use sticks as crutches or have family members carry them. Wheelchairs, after all, cost several hundred dollars.

So, when Keith Larsen arrived to give 120 wheelchairs to the disabled of Abidjan, the girl could hardly contain her excitement.

She beamed in a photo Larsen snapped. She could now keep up with other children. Thanks to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rotaract Club and Lincoln Downtown Rotary No. 14, more people in her community could travel with ease.

Larsen visited Ivory Coast on March 16 to hand out wheelchairs on behalf of the clubs. The trip lasted six days and included a large celebration hosted by Abidjan Lagune, the Rotary Club’s partner in Ivory Coast.

At the celebration, Abidjan Lagune presented heartfelt sentiments — mostly in French, Larsen said.

After the party, Larsen and other club members went around Abidjan for three days, handing out wheelchairs and meeting families. One of the memorable people he met, he said, was a young girl whose wheelchair was so worn down it no longer had wheels.

Seeing her, Larsen said, reminded him why this cause was so important.

“It’s still an icon for me — the idea of a wheelchair without wheels,” Larsen said. “That spoke to my heart more than anything else.”

The life-changing project was six years in the making and began with a UNL Rotaract Club member from Ivory Coast named Konan Blaise Koko.

Koko contracted polio as a young boy, and without a wheelchair, his mother had to carry him to school every day. When he came to UNL on a Fulbright scholarship in 2015, he finally received his first wheelchair. It was then Koko realized what a difference that could make.

In 2016, Koko called on fellow Rotaract Club members to help raise money for his new cause: giving disabled people back home the same mobility.

“My first priority was to get my dream realized by helping people back in my country,” Koko said.

The Rotaract Club began fundraising and reached out to other clubs, including Rotary No. 14, which is when Larsen, a 35-year member, got involved.

Together, the clubs began reaching out to other Rotary clubs, hosting bake sales and bussing tables at restaurants to raise funds.

By 2020, the clubs had finally raised enough money to send $20,000 worth of wheelchairs to Ivory Coast. Thanks to the Canadian Wheelchair Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to providing wheelchairs to the disabled around the world, the clubs had to pay only half for each wheelchair — about $150.

The wheelchairs arrived last September, and six months later, Larsen handed out 30 of them to those in need.

As of now, 90 wheelchairs are still awaiting recipients.

Koko couldn't attend the celebration because he’s currently pursuing a medical degree in Canada. However, seeing the photos of his community members receiving their wheelchairs makes him emotional.

“I’m so thankful to them,” Koko said. “They’ve gone beyond my expectations.”

And while dozens more people in Ivory Coast are able to get around, Larsen said the work is not yet done. Now, Ivory Coast’s Disability Association is asking for more help, though this time, it needs something different.

“Nobody's asking for more wheelchairs,” Larsen said. “The Disability Association wants to build low-cost wheelchairs every day."

Larsen said the association hopes to one day have a facility where it can repair and build wheelchairs. The project will cost about $140,000 to complete — drastically more than the $10,000 it receives from the government each year.

So the Rotary clubs are raising funds again, trying to impact lives in the same way they did for Koko.

"When our hearts are in a project like this, we must keep trying," Larsen said. "This is our way to give hope to the thousands of people in Ivory Coast who need wheelchairs."

