Nebraska’s inevitable roster attrition continued Friday as defensive back Noa Pola-Gates entered the transfer portal.
Pola-Gates becomes the seventh Husker to leave the program since the spring game last weekend. The native of Gilbert, Arizona, appeared in 20 games – mostly on special teams – across four seasons in Lincoln while making four total tackles. He appeared in two contests last fall.
The defender was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2019 class who chose NU over finalists USC and Arizona State.
Pola-Gates thanked fans and coaches in a social media post, even recalling the 2020 season before which he was one of eight Nebraska players to sue the Big Ten.
“Although things didn’t turn out the way that I planned, I will always be grateful for the experience,” Pola-Gates wrote in part. “…Coach (Matt) Rhule, with you at the helm, things will get turned around in no time. My brothers will get the development they deserve.”
Nebraska’s secondary previously saw sixth-year senior Braxton Clark move on this week. The group still has upwards of 20 scholarship players for five positions.
Big Red coaches and players held individual meetings all week to discuss their individual statuses – that is, what coaches see in a player’s game and where they would fit at NU right then.
The Huskers continue to trim their roster on the way to the 85-man scholarship limit by fall camp. They are roughly six scholarship players over that number now . The portal window remains open through Sunday for college football players to enter and dialogue with other suitors.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule talks to his team on the "N" on midfield at Memorial Stadium after the Unity Walk before the spring game on Saturday.
Nebraska's Unity Walk brought them onto the field before the spring game on Saturday.
Nebraska's Unity Walk brought them onto the field before the spring game on Saturday.
The Nebraska flag waves before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Kerry Andrews takes a selfie with Nebraska recruits while dressed in a corn costume before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska football players walk into the stadium during the Unity Walk before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Derek Branch and Myles Farmer walk into the stadium during the Unity Walk before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule leads players into Memorial Stadium during the Unity Walk before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule speaks to players in Memorial Stadium during the Unity Walk before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Former Husker head coach Frank Solich smiles to the crowd during a presentation at halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Former Husker head coach Frank Solich is honored during a presentation at halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Former Husker head coach Frank Solich smiles to the crowd during a presentation at halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mascot, Herbie Husker, rides out on a motorcycle before the spring game on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims drops back to pass on Saturday.
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy passes the ball in the first quarter on Saturday.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule watches Anthony Grant run the ball in the first quarter on Saturday.
Nebraska's Thomas Fidone II lines up for a play on Saturday.
Fans watch Nebraska's spring game on Saturday.
Nebraska's Justin Evans-Jenkins (51) warms up ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher (72) and Turner Corcoran (69) warm up ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) watches this team warm up ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska players warm up ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Omar Brown (12) warms up ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (14) hands the ball off to Rahmir Johnson (14) ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims scrambles for yards in the first quarter on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mascot, Herbie Husker, rides out on a motorcycle before the spring game on Saturday.
Nebraska opens the door for the tunnel walk on Saturday.
Nebraska's Ethan Piper, No. 57, leads the team on the field during the tunnel walk on Saturday.
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher catches a pass in the first quarter on Saturday.
Former Nebraska Head Coach Frank Solich is honored during halftime of the spring on Saturday. His number when he played for Nebraska was 45.
Former Nebraska Head Coach Frank Solich holds up a plaque naming the locker room after him during halftime of the spring on Saturday.
Nebraska recognized their 2023 signing class at midfield during halftime of the spring game on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (14) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Zavier Betts (13) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Herbie Husker arrives on a motorcycle for the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Shawn Hardy II (80) issei's shoved out of bounds by Malcolm Hartzog (13) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule watches his team in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) loses control of the ball after bing hit by Elijah Jeudy (16) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Billy Kemp IV (15) is spun out of bounds by Blake Closman (36) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Brian Buschini (18) smiles after being tackled in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Frank Solich takes the field during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich smiles before taking the field during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich and Tom Osborne stand together during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Clinton Childs hugs Frank Solich during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich signs an autograph during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich is recognized on the field during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich is recognized on the field during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
The Herbie Husker mascot rides onto the field before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
The Herbie Husker mascot rides onto the field before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Herbie Husker mascot holds onto his hat during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
The Herbie Husker mascot keeps a spare ear of corn in his back pocket during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) passes the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (14) hands the ball off to Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Herbie Husker rides in on a motorcycle for the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) watches the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) and Justin Evans-Jenkins (51) line up in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Herbie Husker waves a flag in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (14) reaches for the ball after he fumbled it in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (14) is brought down by AJ Rollins (86) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jalil Martin (17) and the rest of the team take the field for the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Fans celebrate in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Tom Osborne, right, and Ronnie Green talk during halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Herbie Husker shoots our t-shirts to fans during a break in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) looks to pass the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (14) runs in for a touchdown in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (14) looks to pass the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) runs with the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nate Boerkircher (49) jumps over a tackle by Tommi Hill (31) during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Billy Kemp IV (15) celebrates scoring a 2-point conversion during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Bryce Benhart (54) lifts up Billy Kemp IV (15) to celebrate scoring a 2-point conversion during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Randolph Kpai (30) high-fives fans after the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Matt Rhule smiles while walking off the field after the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Chubba Purdy (12) throws a pass during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Anthony Grant (10) is tackled by Brodie Tagaloa (87) during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Jeff Sims (14) throws the ball during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Matt Rhule coaches Heinrich Haarberg (10) during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Matt Rhule coaches during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Matt Rhule walks on the field during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Joshua Fleeks (18) catches a punt return during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Trevor Ruth runs the ball during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy reaches for the ball after he fumbled in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher is tackled by a group of defends on Saturday.
Nebraska's Richard Torres, left, is pulled down by Ashton Hausmann on Saturday.
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy, right, turns around to talk to Head Coach Matt Rhule before snapping the ball on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mikai Gbayor, top, celebrates Gage Stenger after he made a tackle on Saturday.
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg throws past Mikai Gbayor on Saturday.
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg runs four five yards in the fifth quarter on Saturday.
Nebraska's Ethan Piper (57) raises his arms while taking the field alongside teammates and head coach Matt Rhule ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) passes the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Ethan Piper (57) and Turner Corcoran (69) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Ru'Quan Buckley (88) signs a sweatshirt for a young fan following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Chief Borders (14) and Randolph Kpai (30) hug during a break in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Herbie Husker and Lil Red before the start of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule watches his team in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) kicks the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) hands the ball off to Rahmir Johnson (14) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Tamon Lynum (38) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule watches his team in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager on the sideline during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska wide receivers coach Garret McGuire on the sideline during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel on the sideline during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Former head coach Frank Solich watches a video presentation honoring him during halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Former head coach Frank Solich, left, and Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, smile together during halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Former Husker head coach Frank Solich is honored during a presentation at halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Former head coach Frank Solich takes the field at halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Tom Osborne takes the field at halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Former head coach Frank Solich takes the field at halftime of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Clinton Childs hugs Frank Solich during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Jeff Sims (14) throws the ball during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
E.J. Barthel raises his fist in the air before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Omar Brown (12) tackles Braden Klover (45) at the end of a 38-yard run during the first quarter of the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Omar Brown (12) tackles Braden Klover (45) at the end of a 38-yard run during the first quarter of 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Chubba Purdy (12) throws a pass during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Grant Tagge (56) and DeShon Singleton (29) celebrate a tackle during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Tony White hugs Grant Buda (46) after he recovered a fumble during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Anthony Grant (10) runs the ball while being brought down by Javier Morton (25) and Blake Closman (36) during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Matt Rhule coaches his team after a fumble during the second quarter of the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ed Foley and Matt Rhule smile during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Chubba Purdy (12) throws pass while pressured by Phalen Sanford (37) during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Casey Thompson, right, high-fives Jeff Sims (14) during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Chubba Purdy (12) jumps to catch a high snap during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Myles Farmer (18) and Tommi Hill (31) attempt to intercept a pass intended for Nate Boerkircher (49) during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Matt Rhule watches his team during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Chubba Purdy (12) looks to throw a pass during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska football players take the field before the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Herbie Husker shoots t-shirts into the stands during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Chief Borders (14) high-fives fans after the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Matt Rhule coaches during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich and Tom Osborne smile for a photo during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Clinton Childs hugs Frank Solich during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich is recognized during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich and Trev Alberts laugh while is Solich is recognized during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich is recognized on the field during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich is recognized by Trev Alberts during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich smiles during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich, left, looks down at a plaque Trev Alberts, right, hands him in honor of the new lockeroom named after him during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Frank Solich smiles during the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln.
