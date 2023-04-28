Nebraska’s inevitable roster attrition continued Friday as defensive back Noa Pola-Gates entered the transfer portal.

Pola-Gates becomes the seventh Husker to leave the program since the spring game last weekend. The native of Gilbert, Arizona, appeared in 20 games – mostly on special teams – across four seasons in Lincoln while making four total tackles. He appeared in two contests last fall.

The defender was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2019 class who chose NU over finalists USC and Arizona State.

Pola-Gates thanked fans and coaches in a social media post, even recalling the 2020 season before which he was one of eight Nebraska players to sue the Big Ten.

“Although things didn’t turn out the way that I planned, I will always be grateful for the experience,” Pola-Gates wrote in part. “…Coach (Matt) Rhule, with you at the helm, things will get turned around in no time. My brothers will get the development they deserve.”

Nebraska’s secondary previously saw sixth-year senior Braxton Clark move on this week. The group still has upwards of 20 scholarship players for five positions.

Big Red coaches and players held individual meetings all week to discuss their individual statuses – that is, what coaches see in a player’s game and where they would fit at NU right then.

The Huskers continue to trim their roster on the way to the 85-man scholarship limit by fall camp. They are roughly six scholarship players over that number now . The portal window remains open through Sunday for college football players to enter and dialogue with other suitors.​

