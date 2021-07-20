Nebraska schools get conflicting guidance on whether to quarantine exposed students

​"Doing so for unvaccinated students would be reckless and ignores current medical and public health evidence," said Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and a member of the Lincoln Board of Education.

Under the Lincoln district's return plan, posted Thursday, a vaccinated student who had a contact but no symptoms would not be required to quarantine.

Unvaccinated students with a contact but no symptoms would have to quarantine.

All close contacts with symptoms would need to quarantine for 14 days, even with a negative test result, the Lincoln plan says.

The Nebraska guidance, specifically aimed at schools, was not issued in the form of a directed health measure, so it doesn't carry the same weight as the prescriptive quarantining rules in effect during the COVID-19 emergency last school year. Nor does it mention masks or vaccines.

In the absence of any firm directive on the issue, the decision on whether to quarantine students in the coming school year appears to rest with school boards and leaders, in consultation with local health departments.

As a result, quarantining rules could differ from one district to the next, depending on how the disease is impacting a community.