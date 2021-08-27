Nebraska schools weighing how to spend COVID money as deadline looms

Fulmore said the proposal includes curricula that embed social and emotional learning, training on how to work through emotions, partnerships with local mental health resources and professional development for trauma-informed care.

The district will identify the initial cost of various proposals and present that to the school board for a vote at its Sept. 9 meeting.

In the Millard Public Schools, public feedback is just starting to be analyzed, according to Chad Meisgeier, the chief financial officer. Anecdotally, Meisgeier has heard learning loss and mental health mentioned as major priorities that should be addressed using the funding.

Millard will have almost $14.2 million available in the third round of funding, and $22.3 million overall.

Jespersen was unaware of any spending ideas in the state that would be wildly out of whack with the federal guidelines. For example, he said, the Education Department has not seen any proposals to build a new football stadium.

The lack of firm plans less than three weeks before the deadline is partly because of various requirements intended to provide oversight. School districts are required to gather and consider public input before deciding how to spend the money.