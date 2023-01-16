Nebraska shores up defense with MJ Sherman, a former 5-star edge from Georgia

Nebraska picked up a major piece out of the transfer portal Monday as former five-star edge rushing prospect MJ Sherman committed to the Huskers.

Sherman, who visited Lincoln over the weekend, was a three-year contributor with Georgia and a key special teams cog on two national title squads. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder was a top-50 national player in the 2020 cycle who turned down the likes of Alabama and Ohio State as a blue-chip recruit. He has two years of eligibility remaining plus a potential redshirt.

Sherman’s mother, Sussie Sharpe, confirmed her son’s decision on social media.

“Husker Nation, it’s official!” she wrote. “Team Sherman is coming home!”

Sherman played high school football in the Washington D.C. area and grew up in Baltimore. He entered the portal last Friday in what was considered a surprise move at the time.

The linebacker saw just 140 defensive snaps across three seasons and 39 games, getting far more action on special teams. His relatively limited role and stat line — 15 career tackles — is more a product of Georgia’s embarrassment of elite talent rather than his own struggles.

“He’s become a key cog in our special teams,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said earlier in the season. “… He’s a leader on the punt block and return team. I’m just really proud of the maturity he’s shown, and he’s gotten a lot better as an outside linebacker too.”

Said Sherman in an interview in September: “There are actually some talented folks out on that field that are in front of me. So what does it matter for me to throw my hands up and complain and kick rocks on the ground instead of just appreciating where I’m at and understanding how to learn from those guys in front of me?”

Edge rusher remains an area of need for Nebraska this offseason even after already welcoming 31 newcomers to the 2023 class. NU’s top three producers there — Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson and Ochaun Mathis — all turned pro, leaving reserves Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson as the lead returning options. The Huskers added potential early-impact players there in Florida transfer Chief Borders and junior-college transfer Kai Wallin along with, perhaps, former Texas A&M lineman Elijah Jeudy if he shifts away from the interior. Multiple prep signees at the position are also arriving in the months ahead.

Sherman becomes the ninth portal addition for Nebraska this cycle. The deadline for transfers to join to be available for spring practices is Jan. 23, the day UNL classes begin. The window for players to enter the portal closes Wednesday.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023