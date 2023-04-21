We don’t know all — or even many — of the answers. But, as Nebraska football kicks off its 2023 spring game, we can ask the questions before the contest that may linger well afterward.

Here are four to ponder Saturday:

What do the quarterback reps and performance tell us about the position battle? A few years ago, a former NU quarterbacks coach basically forgot about the team’s backup for two quarters of play. This spring, Nebraska has four scholarship guys suited up. Jeff Sims is a safe bet to get snaps with the No. 1 offense. But who goes No. 2 — Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy. And what about Richard Torres, who has the strongest arm of all?

Do the blue-chip guys flash with blue-chip plays? The highly-rated recruits include Arik Gilbert (5th nationally according to 247Sports Composite), MJ Sherman (33rd), Turner Corcoran (48th), Stephon Wynn (74th), Thomas Fidone (93rd), Zavier Betts (112th), Noa Pola-Gates (148th) and Bryce Benhart (153rd). Among freshman early enrollees, Princewill Umanmielen (275th) is the highest-rated guy in camp. How do these guys — some of whom are veterans — fare on Saturday? Nebraska’s struggles have many roots, but one, deep in the ground, is the program’s inability to get the most out of talent. Gilbert, Sherman and Wynn arrived from Georgia and Alabama.

When we talk about tackling, how do we grade it? According to an observer of NU’s Saturday scrimmage, the tackling was at a “B” level. Which is decent. Can Nebraska replicate that over two hours inside Memorial Stadium? Watch closely the kind of tackling the Huskers do behind, at and just beyond the line of scrimmage. In an aggressive 3-3-5 scheme, excellent early tackling is crucial. The defense is meant to break the offense, not bend itself.

For a coach who loves special teams, how might Matt Rhule test the third phase on Saturday? Field goals? Punts? Kickoff returns? Nebraska put competent kicking units onto the field. The return groups need work. Typically, spring games eschew live returns given the physical toll such a play can take; no need for Husker-on-Husker crime on the fourth Saturday in April. Then again, Rhule has been bullish on physicality.

