LINCOLN — Time is running out to become a Nebraska State Patrol trooper in 2023. Applications close Monday to join the next NSP recruit camp in July.

“As our current recruits pass the halfway point of camp at the NSP Training Academy, we’re building the next class ready to take on the mission to keep Nebraska safe,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

“A career as a trooper is full of opportunity, and we have positions open in every part of the state. There’s never been a better time to join our team and serve the people and visitors of Nebraska,” Bolduc said.

Applications for Camp 68 close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Camp 68 is scheduled to begin on July 5, with graduation scheduled for Dec. 15. Apply at NebraskaTroopers.com.

Troopers earn a starting salary of $30 per hour ($62,400 annually) upon graduating from the NSP Training Academy, with a built-in raise structure throughout their career. The current maximum base salary for troopers is $45.54 per hour ($94,723 annually).

The Nebraska State Patrol offers numerous career paths, including criminal investigator, K9 handler, SWAT Team member, drone operator, pilot, crisis negotiator, training instructor, carrier enforcement, bomb squad, patrolling Nebraska’s roadways and many more.

Troopers receive excellent benefits, including medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave and a great retirement program. Recruits are paid during training camp and receive state benefits, including medical and life insurance. Bilingual troopers are also eligible for a 2.5% pay increase upon graduation.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and at least 21 years of age by Dec. 15, when they take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalence. Additional information about the hiring process, benefits and career opportunities can be found at NebraskaTroopers.com.