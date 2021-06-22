Nebraska student shoots for the moon with essay, earns trip to historic NASA launch

Gutierrez chose an astronautical engineer, whom she modeled after herself, to be the crew's pilot and commander. She then decided to bring a hydrologist to help examine the moon's groundwater and a chemist to oversee the chemical reactions.

On the day she won, Gutierrez was in study hall when she peeked at her phone. Next to her name on the contest website's name was a little ribbon.

"I was pretty excited," she said.

Her parents, Jennifer and Juan Carlos Gutierrez, were elated, too, proud of their daughter's initiative to enter the contest and the essay itself.

"I had to read it twice," Juan Carlos Gutierrez said. "We just were very impressed."

Amanda Gutierrez, who said geometry was her favorite class last year, plans to study aerospace engineering in college before working at NASA.

Her biggest dream is to become an astronaut, just like the ones she envisioned in her essay.

"I've always loved space," she said. "And I love engineering and building. I've always been building Legos and doing hands-on experiments and things like that. And so being an astronaut would just combine everything that I love into one job."