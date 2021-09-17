Nebraska students stealing soap dispensers, toilet seats as part of TikTok challenge

Next week, the school district will host a Digital Citizenship Forum for all families and teenagers in the community to share information about social media, what to watch for and the long-lasting consequences that could result from one bad decision online or on a phone.

The forum on Sept. 23 starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Westside High School Auditorium and will go over topics such as cyberbullying, online safety, sexting, online predators and school and legal consequences.

Other school districts, like Elkhorn Public Schools, said they have seen very light activity related to the social media trend with items of little value.

Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for Papillion La Vista Community Schools, said her district started seeing the trend last week, but it appears to be slowing down.

The Bellevue Police Department weighed in by sharing a popular Facebook post urging parents to talk to their kids about the challenge.

“A talk from you is much better than a call from the principal or school resource officer,” said the post, which has been shared nearly 2,000 times.