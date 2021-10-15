Nebraska tax collections continue to roll in above projections

LINCOLN — Nebraska tax revenues continued flowing in at a higher-than-expected pace during the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The State Department of Revenue released a report Friday showing that the state netted $155.9 million more than predicted for July through September. The state netted $100.8 million more than predicted for September alone.

That's enough to wipe out a projected $101 million shortfall — and then some — for the two-year budget period that started July 1. The shortfall appeared after the amount needed for Nebraska's newest property tax relief program was factored into the state's financial status.

Record tax revenues for the fiscal year just ended required the state to transfer $548 million a year into the program, under which property owners get income tax credits to offset a portion of their school property taxes. State law determines the amount of the credits based on the growth of tax revenue.

The $548 million transfer meant that property owners would get credits equal to about a quarter of their school property taxes when they file their 2021 income taxes. But it also reduced the amount of tax revenue available for the state budget.

The monthly report of tax receipts showed that net revenues exceeded expectations in each month of the current fiscal year, with actual net revenues topping expectations by 19.2% in September.

State officials have attributed at least half of the growth to federal pandemic relief programs.

