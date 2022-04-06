 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska town's restaurant manager cited for flooding kitchen on last day, sheriff says

The former manager of Genoa Food Co. was ticketed after flooding the restaurant's kitchen and bar at the end of his last day of work there, according to the Lancaster County sheriff. 

Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned on the kitchen faucets before leaving work for the last time Saturday night. 

By the time employees arrived the next day to the Malcom restaurant, 4 inches of standing water covered the kitchen and some water had made its way to the bar area, Wagner said. 

In all, the incident caused at least $280 in damage, Wagner said, but operators are still surveying the business. 

The 27-year-old was cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief. 

Wagner said he had quit his job over disagreements with the owner. 

