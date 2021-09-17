Nebraska vineyard founder James Arthur Jeffers dies at 87

Today, the vineyard is Nebraska’s largest wine producer, with 32 varieties from grapes grown on its property and from contract producers around the state. It has also added apples and other fruits and eight years ago began Curveball, a line of hard ciders.

The vineyard has won prizes in wine competitions across the country. Its 2009 Vignoles was declared the best white wine at the Monterey Wine Competition in California’s wine-producing Napa Valley and took the best-of-show prize at the Florida State Fair International Wine and Grape Juice Competition. In 2014, its Sweet Charlotte was named best American hybrid at Monterrey.

In 2012, Jeffers received the Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association’s highest honor, the NWGGA Pioneer Award. Jeffers was a founder of the organization in 1997.

A Minnesota native, Jeffers and his family moved to Nebraska in 1975, when he became the first manager of Farmland Foods in Crete, a position he held until he established Quality Pork International in 1983.