Nebraska welcomes holiday season with lighting celebration of 30-year-old tree

Sitting in the middle of the Capitol rotunda, holding a locket with her mother's ashes and singing along with hundreds of Nebraskans to "Hark the Herald Angel Sing," Rachel Rezac tears up.

"I'm just sitting there thinking, 'This is absolutely beautiful and stunning and bringing light into the world, bringing the light of Christmas into everyone,'" she said. "My mom would've loved this."

Sunday afternoon, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Suzanne Shore hosted the 74th annual State Christmas Tree Lighting, with the Rezacs' family tree front and center.

Nearly a week ago, the then-37-foot blue spruce was dragged into the Capitol by more than half a dozen people. When the base was too thick to fit through the doors, combined with concerns about height, nearly 15 feet of trunk was cut off.

The tree is one of 10 6-inch sprigs planted by Rachel's father, Simon Rezac, in 1991, when Rachel was still in high school. Eight trees survived, and, after years of storms and development, four remain today.

"Today's two-fold," he said. "It's a lot of excitement and a little bit of sadness."

Simon said the space in front of the Lincoln home feels empty, the 10-foot ring of sawdust and trimmings doing little to mimic the giant tree that once stood there.

"I miss it, but I'm glad to see it here," the father said. "I'm excited to see it up and decorated, and to share it with all the people here in Nebraska. ... It's a good ending for a beautiful tree."

On a beautiful day in Lincoln, amid the holiday cheer and celebration, all that was missing was Penny Rezac, Rachel's mother and Simon's wife, who died in 2014. According to her daughter, Penny Rezac was a Christmas baby who loved the holiday and her absence still makes the season ache.

The now-22-foot tree stands tall in the middle of the Capitol rotunda, decorated with multi-colored lights and ornaments commissioned by the first lady from artists across the state.

The ornaments' designs showcase everything from places like the State Fair and South Omaha Stockyards to famous Nebraskans like Malcolm X and Chief Red Cloud. The mediums vary, including paint, mosaic, collage, sculpture, metal, fiber and glass.

Throughout Sunday's ceremony, local groups took the stage. From the Cathedral of the Risen Christ's Junior Choir and Concordia High School Chorale to Boy Scout Troop 56, Nebraskans of all ages gathered round the tree to celebrate the holiday season.

Christmas carols echoed throughout the building as a standing-room-only audience joined in the singing.

Ricketts invited the children to the front, to light the tree together. Dozens of kids swarmed the base and, three tries later, the tree was illuminated.

Calls of "Merry Christmas" and "Happy Holidays" flew through the audience as people cheered for the lit display.

After the celebration, family after family approached the Rezacs to thank them for their contribution or to compliment the tree's size and shape.

"Trees like this can't be grown in Lincoln easily," Rachel Rezac said. "Most properties just don't have the space anymore."

When the lights turn off, and the ornaments are stored away, all that will remain of the Rezacs' tree will be a preserved ring cutting, which will be kept for posterity in the Capitol basement.

"Me, my dad, my mom and my brother, we're the ones that were there and planted it and tended to it and watched it grow," Rachel Rezac said. "Out of all 10 of the trees we planted, this one has the best story to tell and it's in the best place to tell it."

