1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck

PALMYRA, Neb. (AP) — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash Saturday between a semi-truck and an SUV, authorities said.

Deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 just before 1 a.m., the Lincoln Journal World reported.

The SUV's driver, 45-year-old Michael McClintock of Pawnee City, Nebraska, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. His two passengers — a 46-year-old man from Falls City and a 27-year-old woman from Falls City — were in critical but stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

The semi driver, 41-year-old Andrew Kibbe of Fernley, Nevada, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. A passenger in the semi, a 37-year-old man from Sparks, Nevada, was not hurt.

Icy roads and blowing snow impacted visibility and driving conditions at the time. The sheriff's office said seat belts were used in both vehicles and it was not immediately clear whether alcohol use was a factor.

