1 dead, 2 injured in early-morning crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a pre-dawn crash in Omaha.

KETV-TV reports that the two-vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at 120th and Blondo streets. Police found newspapers scattered at the site and believe one of the vehicles was delivering the newspapers.

Names, ages and other information about the victims have not been released.

The accident prompted a lengthy shutdown of the intersection.

