 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting in downtown Omaha
View Comments
AP

1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting in downtown Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle and two other men were wounded by gunfire early Sunday during a disturbance in downtown Omaha.

Omaha Police said Suaquel Hogan of Omaha was hit by a vehicle near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Two other Omaha men, 24-year-old Joshua Thielen and 31-year-old Kevin Leslie, were both shot and wounded but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests were reported immediately on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News