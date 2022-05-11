1 dead, 8 households displaced in Nebraska apartment fire

WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — One person died and several others were left without a home in a fire that gutted a southeastern Nebraska apartment building, officials said.

Firefighters and deputies were called late Tuesday night to Waverly for a fire at the Northland Apartments, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The fire began in a single apartment and spread to other units in the building, officials said.

Authorities said fire crews later found the body of 61-year-old Mark Umland in the unit where the fire originated.

All eight units of the building suffered fire, smoke or water damage, displacing 20 people, according to the release. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

