1 driver killed in 2-car collision in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A driver involved in a two-car crash in southwest Omaha died, police said.

The crash happened late Thursday night at the intersection of 153rd and Q streets. Investigators said a westbound Volkswagen and a southbound Chevrolet entered the intersection at the same time, causing the crash that injured both drivers and a passenger in the Chevy.

Paramedics later declared the driver of the Chevy — Jacob Reynolds, 22, of Omaha — dead at the scene, police said.

Reynolds’ 21-year-old male passenger suffered several leg fractures and was taken to a hospital, officials said. The 22-year-old man driving the Volkswagen was also taken to a hospital with lacerations to his head and legs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0