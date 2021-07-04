1 killed, 4 wounded at shooting in North Omaha parking lot

A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot early and four others were wounded Sunday at a parking lot in North Omaha.

Police said Jazsmine Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds at 3:20 a.m. and taken to a hospital where she later died, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Four other people were also injured by gunfire, but none of those injuries were believed to be life threatening.

It was the second deadly shooting in two days.

Travell T. Mountain, 18, died at a local hospital after he was found in Levi Carter Park suffering from gunshot wounds. Police were called to the park about 3:10 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

