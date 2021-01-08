 Skip to main content
1 killed, others injured in Nebraska crash, police say
AP

1 killed, others injured in Nebraska crash, police say

Fatal accident

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — One man died and two other men were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Papillion, police there said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Nebraska Highway 50, Omaha television station KETV reported. Investigators said a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line and hit two southbound cars. Police say the truck landed on top of one of the cars, killing its driver who was identified as 63-year-old Bruce Hawkins, of Weeping Water.

The 57-year-old driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries, police said. The driver of the third car — a 32-year-old man from Carter Lake, Iowa — was flown to another Omaha hospital in critical condition, police said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KETV-TV.

