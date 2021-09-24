 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 teen killed, 4 injured in early-morning crash near Omaha
0 Comments
AP

1 teen killed, 4 injured in early-morning crash near Omaha

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A two-car crash near Omaha early Friday involving a car full of teenagers left one of them dead and four others injured, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday at an intersection just southwest of Omaha, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened when two cars entered the intersection at the same time, investigators said. Officials said one teen died at the scene. Four other teens in the same car suffered serious injuries, including one who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.

The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Croatian farm runs a 'hotel' for bees

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News