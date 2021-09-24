1 teen killed, 4 injured in early-morning crash near Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A two-car crash near Omaha early Friday involving a car full of teenagers left one of them dead and four others injured, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday at an intersection just southwest of Omaha, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened when two cars entered the intersection at the same time, investigators said. Officials said one teen died at the scene. Four other teens in the same car suffered serious injuries, including one who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.

The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately released.

