114-year-old Omahan is now oldest living American, but she doesn't care

Omahan Thelma Sutcliffe doesn't give a hoot about being America's oldest living person, but she bristles at the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She's just looking forward to the day that I can finally eat with her in the dining room again," said Luella "Lou" Mason, a longtime friend. "She tells me, 'I know we have to go by the rules, but I don't like it.'"

Sutcliffe, born Oct. 1, 1906, and Mason became friends while living at Elmwood Tower near 52nd and Leavenworth streets. They have remained close since Thelma moved in 2017 to Brighton Gardens senior living center near 93rd Street and Western Avenue.

The Gerontology Research Group said Sutcliffe became the nation's oldest living person and seventh-oldest in the world on April 17 when Hester Ford, a 115-year-old woman, died in North Carolina. The second-oldest American is Maria Branas Morera, who was born in California on March 4, 1907. She now lives in Spain.

"I'm happy (Brighton Gardens) is keeping things locked down because it's keeping everyone healthy, but Thelma is as determined as ever to do what she wants to do," Mason said. "She asks me every time I visit, 'Are you going to eat with me today?' It breaks my heart that I can't."