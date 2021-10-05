16-year-old Lincoln boy killed in early-morning crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 16-year-old Lincoln High School student and football player died Tuesday in an early-morning crash on the north end of the city, police said.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m., the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Police said Bryshawn Williams, a sophomore at the school, died when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a tree at North 70th Street and Fletcher Avenue.

Officer Erin Spilker says a 17-year-old boy was driving the car when it went out of control. The dirver and two other passengers — a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man — were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

