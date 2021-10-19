 Skip to main content
18-year-old fatally shot in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Police responded Monday night to a ShotSpotter alert and found KorVanta Hill on the sidewalk at 39th and Pratt Street. Hill was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.

