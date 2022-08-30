 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old Fremont man dies after motorcycle crashes in ditch

OMAHA — An 18-year-old Fremont man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding left the street and entered a ditch in town.

Just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Fremont police were called about a motorcycle in a ditch near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue. Officers arrived and found Emmitt Harmel and started to perform CPR. Harmel was taken to Methodist Fremont Health, where he died.

Investigators determined that Harmel was southbound on Clarmar Avenue before he lost control and left the roadway.

