2 arrested after neglected, dead animals found in Omaha home

The Nebraska Humane Society says two people were arrested after an investigation that began when nearly 90 neglected animals and 40 dead animals were found in an Omaha home last month

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people have been arrested a month after nearly 90 neglected animals and 40 others that had died were found in an Omaha home, the Nebraska Humane Society said Wednesday.

Sierra L. Lang, 30, and Tremaine L. Thomas, 35, were arrested on Monday on felony cruelty to animal warrants, according to a Humane Society news release.

Acting on a tip from police, Nebraska Humane Society workers went to the home in north Omaha in January, where they recovered 88 living and 40 deceased animals including dogs, reptiles and birds, WOWT reported.

The animals, which included dogs, reptiles and birds, “were living in poor conditions and in various stages of neglect,” according to the Humane Society.

State: More Russian forces at Ukraine border

