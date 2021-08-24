2 charged with copper thefts that caused power outages

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — Two people are jailed after they allegedly stole copper from electrical substations in northwest Iowa, causing power outages and thousands of dollars in damage, authorities said.

Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt said in a news release that Craig Keller, 40, of Onawa, and Whitney Reynek, 30, of Tekamah, Nebraska, were arrested Monday.

Monona County emergency dispatchers received numerous calls Saturday evening of fires at electrical stations in the western half of the county, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Workers with Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative discovered someone had removed copper from grounding rods in the substations, Pratt said.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered items from the substations and other burglaries on Sunday at a rural Whiting, Iowa, home.

According to court documents, Keller is accused of stealing several feet of copper wiring from the substations. Reynek allegedly drove Keller to and from the substations, authorities said.

Pratt estimated it will costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair the damage.

