2 men killed in crash on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was critically hurt in a crash on Interstate 80 near Gretna on Saturday after snow fell in the area.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's office said the crash happened near the Nebraska Highway 370 exit around 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said an eastbound SUV crossed the median and collided with an oncoming semi truck.

The sheriff's office said two men who were in the front seat of the SUV both died. A woman who was riding in the back seat of the SUV was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours after the crash.

