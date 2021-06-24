2 men sentenced to life in prison for death of Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two men who shot and killed a Lincoln woman with her children nearby were sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Tawhyne Patterson Sr., 28, and Damon Williams, 29, were convicted in February of killing Jessica Brandon, 36, at her Lincoln home on July 31, 2018.

Prosecutors said Patterson, Williams and a third man broke into the home. They tied up Brandon's two daughters and a friend who was there for a sleepover, along with the two girls' grandmother.

Brandon went to check after hearing the intruders and Patterson fired 13 shots, killing her, prosecutors said.

Patterson and Williams were found guilty in February of murder, two counts of attempted robbery and a firearms conspiracy.

The men intended to steal marijuana and money from Michael Robertson, who hid the drugs while Brandon's daughters called 911, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.