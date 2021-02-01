 Skip to main content
2 Minnesota residents killed in western Nebraska crash
AP

2 Minnesota residents killed in western Nebraska crash

  • Updated
HAY SPRINGS, Neb. (AP) — Two Minnesota residents died in a crash near Hay Springs in western Nebraska, authorities said.

The crash happened early Friday morning on State Highway 87, about 6 miles (9.66 kilometers) south of Hay Springs, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Investigators believe a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Hays Springs man ran a stop sign at a highway intersection and hit a small sport utility vehicle that was traveling on the highway. The patrol says the two people in the SUV — Remington Harder, 22, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Josey Tensen, 24, of Glenwood, Minnesota — were thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the patrol said. Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

