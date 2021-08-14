 Skip to main content
2 missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two inmates have been reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

Marcina Norris did not return to the facility Friday after leaving her job at an office building in downtown Lincoln, according to a news release. Some of her clothing was found in a nearby parking garage, but she could not be located, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

She was serving time for first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse, with a parole eligibility date of Aug. 23 and a tentative release date in November 2023.

Michael Louis also did not return to the facility Friday evening after his work assignment and he removed his electronic monitoring device, according to a news release. He was serving time for a fourth offense of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and third-degree domestic assault. His tentative release date was in April 2022.

