2 people, police dog killed in crash after chase in Nebraska

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man who stole a sheriff’s vehicle and led authorities on a pursuit in rural York County caused a crash that killed the suspect, another driver and a police dog.

The fatal crash happened Tuesday night, after a York County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a pickup truck reported to be driving erratically, television station KETV reported. The truck fled at speeds over 100 mph (161 kph) before stopping minutes later, investigators said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the driver got out of the truck claiming to have a gun, then jumped into a sheriff’s vehicle which was carrying a police dog and fled with deputies in pursuit.

Authorities said the man stopped the marked K-9 vehicle on railroad tracks as a train approached, but jumped back in the vehicle and fled just before the train barreled through. That left law enforcement stranded on one side of the tracks while the suspect fled on the other side.

But instead of continuing to flee in the opposite direction, investigators said, the suspect turned around, sped back toward the moving train and crashed into the back of another vehicle that had stopped for the train.

The crash pushed that vehicle into the train, killing its driver. The suspect and police dog also died in the crash, investigators said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of those killed.

