2 people, police dog killed in stolen K-9 vehicle crash ID'd

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A bystander who was killed along with a suspect and a police dog in the fiery crash of a stolen sheriff’s vehicle was a popular teacher and coach from Hampton, officials said.

Investigators said Kyle Ediger, 31, was simply waiting for a train to pass Tuesday night when his vehicle was rammed from behind by a sheriff's vehicle that had been stolen by Joseph Stoltenberg, 43, of York, York County Sheriff's officials said. Ediger was a math teacher and boys basketball coach for Hampton Public Schools.

The chase began when a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop Stoltenberg's pickup truck, and he fled, speeding over 100 mph (161 kph) before stopping minutes later, investigators said.

Officials said Stoltenberg got out of the truck claiming to have a gun, then jumped into the sheriff’s vehicle — with a police dog named Nitro still inside — and fled with deputies in pursuit.

Stoltenberg later stopped on railroad tracks as a train approached, sheriff's officials said, but fled again just before the train barreled through, leaving law enforcement stranded on one side of the tracks while Stoltenberg fled on the other side.

Officials say Stoltenberg then turned around, sped back toward the moving train and crashed into the back of Ediger's vehicle, sending both vehicles crashing into the train.

Authorities said Stoltenberg had a long criminal history and was facing an April trial on felony charges of burglary, theft and being a habitual criminal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0