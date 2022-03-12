2 race horses euthanized, others quarantined at Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two horses were euthanized and a barn housing more than 100 horses is on 21-day quarantine at Fonner Park in Grand Island as investigators work to determine the source of an equine illness.

Eight horses were scratched from Friday afternoon’s racing because of the quarantine on Barn R, The Grand Island Independent reported.

One horse was euthanized on Wednesday and the second was put down on Thursday after they developed high temperatures and mobility problems, Fonner Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said.

He described the quarantine, which began Thursday, as a precautionary step.

The illness is believed to be the equine herpes neurological virus but the park was awaiting test results from the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, he said.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has been discussing the situation with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the state veterinarian and the Fonner Park board of stewards.

