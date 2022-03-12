 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 race horses euthanized, others quarantined at Fonner Park

Two horses were euthanized after they became ill this week at Fonner Park in Grand Island

  • 0

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two horses were euthanized and a barn housing more than 100 horses is on 21-day quarantine at Fonner Park in Grand Island as investigators work to determine the source of an equine illness.

Eight horses were scratched from Friday afternoon’s racing because of the quarantine on Barn R, The Grand Island Independent reported.

One horse was euthanized on Wednesday and the second was put down on Thursday after they developed high temperatures and mobility problems, Fonner Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said.

He described the quarantine, which began Thursday, as a precautionary step.

The illness is believed to be the equine herpes neurological virus but the park was awaiting test results from the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, he said.

People are also reading…

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has been discussing the situation with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the state veterinarian and the Fonner Park board of stewards.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Grand Island Independent.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News