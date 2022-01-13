 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 women die in Nebraska crash, sheriff's office says

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two women have died in a head-on crash in Nebraska.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said 85-year-old Jane McElravy, of David City, and 55-year-old Michelle Schmid, of Bellwood, were pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday’s crash.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that investigators said the collision occurred on Nebraska Highway 64 near Bellwood, a village of about 430 residents, that is 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

