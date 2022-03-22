200-mile ultramarathon planned on Nebraska's Cowboy Trail

The Cowboy 200 will be an unprecedented race for runners in Nebraska.

The Cowboy 200 ultramarathon will start in Norfolk and end in Valentine via the historic Cowboy Trail that spans around 195 miles.

“It's the first 200-mile race in Nebraska that we’re aware of,” said Chase Hammond, one of the directors of the race.

The race is set to begin Nov. 5, 2022, in Norfolk.

The ultramarathon is a point-to-point race, meaning there are no repetitions within the trail. The trail consists of 90% crushed gravel and is relatively flat.

Participants can choose to either do a 200-mile or 100-mile solo marathon, or they can do a four-person relay option. If participants choose to do the four-person relay option, they will run about 50 miles each, Hammond said.

According to Hammond, participants who choose to do the 200-mile option have about 84 hours, or 3½ days, to complete the race.

It’s common not to have many people sign up for an ultramarathon the first year, Hammond said. Marathoners sometimes wait until after the first race happens so they can look out for any “hiccups.” Plus, it may take participants years to train for ultramarathons.

“If we get at least 50 people signed up, that would be great,” said Casey Hammond, another director of the Cowboy 200.

According to Chase Hammond, a lot goes into creating an ultramarathon. “There’s a huge amount of planning,” he said.

Hammond said organizers plan on having sleeping and aid stations for the runners. Plus, hot food will be served.

The race is unique, not only because of its northeast Nebraska location but because of its price.

According to Hammond, other well-known ultramarathons can cost around $1,500. The Cowboy 200 will cost one-third of that.

Casey Hammond said the other races cost more because of the steps involved — such as feeding participants and hiring employees.

“The logistics are kinda crazy,” she said.

Another unique aspect of the race is the historic trail it follows. The Cowboy Trail reclaims an old rail route and features more than 200 railway bridges along the route.

Hammond said they chose Nebraska for the ultramarathon because they’re both from small Midwestern towns. Plus, they both have family from Nebraska.

“We wanted to showcase the communities,” Chase Hammond said.

