2022 Cattlemen's Ball will be held in Weeping Water

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Cattlemen's Ball will be just a short hop from both Lincoln and Omaha in 2022.

The annual event is set to take place at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water on June 3 and 4, event organizers announced on Monday.

The Cattlemen's Ball, which benefits the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, has taken place in different communities across Nebraska since 1998.

The last time the event was this close to Lincoln and Omaha was in 2003, when the ball was in Ashland, according to a news release.

Around 4,100 people attended the 2021 ball in Columbus, and the event raised an estimated $1.8 million, host Scott Mueller said, though official numbers won’t be released until the end of July.

One of the 2022 ball’s hosts, Cass County Fair Board President Mark Rathe, said the location is convenient because of its proximity to both the state's largest cities and because much of the infrastructure needed for the event is already in place at the fairgrounds.