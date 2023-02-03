OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday.
Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m.
A 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, according to police. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree in front of a residence on 151st Street.
The driver, Alexander "AJ" Locum, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Best and worst states for health care
Best and worst states for health care
The 10 states with the best health care
The 10 states with the lowest rank for health care
Additional findings: Outcome, cost and access data rankings
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!