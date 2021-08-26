 Skip to main content
23-year-old Florida man charged with killing father in Omaha
AP

  • Updated
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Florida man set to stand trial for second-degree murder in the fatal July shooting of his father in Omaha reportedly told police his father asked to be shot.

A Douglas County judge on Wednesday ordered Julian Lopez, 23, of Palm Bay, Florida, to stand trial on the murder charge and a weapons count in the July 16 shooting death of 40-year-old Jose Valenzuela, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Lopez, who takes medication for schizophrenia, was visiting his father, his father's fiancé and his 5-year-old half-bother at the time of the shooting. A detective testified that Lopez told him his father walked into Lopez’s bedroom with the gun and told Lopez to shoot him.

Lopez told the detective he first sat on the gun, then fired twice into a wall when Valenzuela walked toward him before shooting the older man twice.

Lopez's attorney unsuccessfully argued that Lopez should be charged with manslaughter, saying he did not intend to kill his father.

At the time of the shooting, Lopez was serving a five-year probation term out of Brevard County, Florida, for stabbing his stepfather nine times with a foot-long knife.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

