$25M lawsuit filed for 2020 fire at Bloomfield egg farm that killed thousands of chickens

A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and several weapons charges in the 2015 shooting deaths of cousins Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he hopes the arrest in the “double homicide from 2015 provides some closure for the families.” Cooper is already incarcerated for a 2018 assault when he was also convicted of being a habitual criminal. Prison records show that he was sentenced to between 145 and 170 years in that case.