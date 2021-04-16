3-judge panel's decision on Trail's fate to come in June

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — The decision of a three-judge panel on whether a man will get the death penalty or life in prison for the 2017 killing and dismembering of a Nebraska woman is set to be announced later this spring.

A Saline County District judge on Thursday set the sentencing date for 54-year-old Aubrey Trail for June 9, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Prosecutors argued before the three-judge panel that Trail showed “exceptional depravity” in the death of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a Tinder date with Trail. Weeks after her disappearance, Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway.

A defense attorney for Trail countered her killing was not planned and painted Trial as having a troubled childhood fraught with a rough family life and abuse.

Also convicted in the case is Trail’s girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, whom prosecutors say acted in tandem with Trail to kill and dismember Loofe. She also faces the death penalty when she's sentenced later this year.

