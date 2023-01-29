3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, when temperatures were around 0 degrees, a man reported that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen with his three children inside, said Grand Island Police. An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested with the SUV before authorities found the 5-year-old and 1-year-old around 5 a.m. inside a second vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kearney.

About half an hour later, the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse in Hall County. All three children had suspected hypothermia and frostbite.

The Traverse was involved in a police pursuit before officers knew about the children. Eventually, investigators tracked the Traverse to a rural area of neighboring Buffalo County, and arrested the suspects.

The teens are facing an assortment of charges including kidnapping and intentional child abuse.